Lawrence G. Alkire
Lawrence G. Alkire

Lawrence G. Alkire, age 77, of Lombard and formerly of Downers Grove passed away September 8, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Lewis G. and the late Myra Esther Alkire and brother of the late H. Lane (late Louise) Alkire. Lawrence was the loving uncle to Jerald (Sue), Robert (Monica), Donald (Cassandra) Alkire, Judi (Dave) Anderson , and several great-nephews and great-nieces. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove and a 52 year member of Grove Masonic Lodge #824 A.F. & A.M. In 1983, he served as Worshipful Master.

Memorials may be made to the Masonic Lodge or to the church. Services and interment have been held.

Arrangements by Toon Funeral Home, Downers Grove, IL 630-968-0408 or www.toonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SEP
12
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-0408
September 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
