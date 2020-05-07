Lambros Constantine Karkazis
Lambros Constantine Karkazis

Lambros Constantine Karkazis, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Helen Manos Karkazis of Baltimore, MD. Loving father of Dean, John (Jill), & Eve (Chris) Kappas. Proud grandfather of Alex, Nick, Michael, Lambros, Chris, Lexie, Matthew, & Kally. Dear brother of the late Helen (late Chris) Pappademos, late Daphine (late George) Bagatelas, late Ephrosine (late John) Kotsionis, James (Phyllis), & George (Myrsini).

"Al" owned Karkazis Furs in La Grange, IL for many years with his brother. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club and the La Grange Business Association. He was an avid golfer who loved his family and his church.

Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd. Westchester, IL 60154 and American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 4, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Association
May 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 1, 2020
A wonderful man who loved his family.
Tracy
Friend
