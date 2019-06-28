Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:30 PM - 9:00 PM
7313 Clarendon Hills Rd
Darien, IL
Kristine Kedzior


1950 - 2019
Kristine Kedzior Obituary
Kristine Kedzior

Born: July 27, 1950

Died: June 8, 2019

Kristine Kedzior (68) July 27, 1950-June 8, 2019 . Born and raised in Chicago, IL, Kristine was a 32 year resident of Elmhurst, IL before retiring to Bellingham, WA. Kristine went home to Heaven to be reunited with loved ones who went before. She will be dearly missed by all of those who loved her.

Memorial June 30th, 2019 3:30pm-9:00pm, 7313 Clarendon Hills Rd, Darien, IL.

Flowers cannot be accepted at this location, please consider a donation to Whatcom Hospice in lieu, 2901 Squalicum Pkwy., Bellingham, WA 98225 www.whatcomhospice.org
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 28, 2019
