Kenneth R. Martinson



Born: February 26, 1943; in Maywood, IL



Died: June 20, 2019; in Naperville, IL



Kenneth R. "Ken" Martinson, age 76, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2011, a former longtime resident of Villa Park, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born February 26, 1943 in Maywood, IL.



Beloved husband of 50 years to Maureen Martinson (nee Doyle), whom he married August 24, 1968, loving father of Rev. Daniel (Susan) Martinson of Naperville, Anthony (Melissa) Martinson of Lombard, IL and Andrew (Kaila) Martinson of Lisle, IL, adored grandfather of Jessica and Tyler Martinson; Rayna and Kenna Martinson, devoted son of the late Walter and Irene Martinson, dear brother of James (Rita) Martinson of Bartlett and the late Ronald Martinson and the late Jack Martinson (an infant brother), fond brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.



Ken grew up in Villa Park, was a 1961 graduate of Willowbrook High School and served in the U.S. Navy from 1961-1965. Ken was a member of the Villa Park Police Department for 38 years, retiring in 2004 as a sergeant.



Ken was a member of Hobson Road Community Church in Downers Grove, IL, the Illinois Police Association and U.S. Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association. He was passionate about Christian mission work. Ken was also an avid reader who enjoyed fishing, gardening and card games.



Visitation Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 4:30-7:00 PM at Oak Brook Community Church, 3100 Midwest Rd., Oak Brook, IL 60523, (630) 986-0310.



Funeral Services will follow Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the church with Rev. Chip Block officiating.



Interment: Private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to: Hills and Hollers Ministries, 2281 Lick Creek Rd., Whitley City, KY 42653, (606) 354-2095, email: [email protected] hollers.org, www.hillsandhollers.org/



Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 28, 2019