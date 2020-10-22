1/
Kenneth L. Drogemuller
Kenneth L. Drogemuller

Kenneth L. Drogemuller, age 81, a 60 year resident of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Jeanne Drogemuller. Loving father of Debra (Bob) Rohr, Linda Giertych, Kenneth (Teresa) Drogemuller, and Donald (Mary) Drogemuller. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Jamie), Stephanie (Chad), Kyle, Amber (Tom), Ashley, Zachary (Carmin), Nikki, Donny Jr. (Amanda), Jessica (Sam), Kimberly, and Angelica and great-grandfather of Cahmen, Hallie, Layla, Skylee, Ace, Riley, Aiden, Sophia, Adyson, Hannah, Carolyn, and June. Dear brother of the late Richard.

Mr. Drogemuller was a dedicated leader of the Boy Scouts for over 50 years, a marksman of muzzle load shooting and gun shooting, and an active member of two gun clubs. He was an avid camper and outdoorsman. He was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove and volunteered at several places throughout his community.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service 12 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment to follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Memorials for Kenneth L. Drogemuller may be made to the Boy Scouts of America (www.scouting.org). For further information, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
OCT
24
Service
12:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
October 20, 2020
We are saddened to hear of the loss of your father. We pray you are surrounded by loved ones during this difficult time.
Ivan Madsen
Family
October 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Drogemueller family on their loss. Kenneth will always be missed - a great friend! Ronald and Bernice Furtak/Highland Park, Illinois
Ronald Furtak
October 19, 2020
Ken was a great guy. I am deeply saddened to hear this news. I wish there were more people like him to teach others about muzzle loading and black powder guns. I loved hearing him tell people to come over to his range at ASC and learn to fire real guns. He was fun to be around.

My deepest condolences to his family.

Lloyd Spencer
Lloyd Spencer III
Friend
October 19, 2020
Sorry to hear about Ken.
Bill Martin
Joliet Muzzleloaders
Bill Martin
Acquaintance
October 19, 2020
Ken was an all around good guy, always willing to pitch in and help. He will be greatly missed.
Carol Lysne
Friend
October 19, 2020
Don and I are going to miss Ken so much! A regular attendee at movie night and a cook along side Don at PADS breakfast and at Wednesday Night dinners, where he was the mac and cheese king. He was such a good friend and a wonderful human being.
Caryl Safford
October 19, 2020
Ken was a wonderful man. I served on several committees at Downers Grove First United Methodist with him.
Sue Daniels
Friend
