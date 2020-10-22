Kenneth L. Drogemuller
Kenneth L. Drogemuller, age 81, a 60 year resident of Downers Grove. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Jeanne Drogemuller. Loving father of Debra (Bob) Rohr, Linda Giertych, Kenneth (Teresa) Drogemuller, and Donald (Mary) Drogemuller. Cherished grandfather of Jason (Jamie), Stephanie (Chad), Kyle, Amber (Tom), Ashley, Zachary (Carmin), Nikki, Donny Jr. (Amanda), Jessica (Sam), Kimberly, and Angelica and great-grandfather of Cahmen, Hallie, Layla, Skylee, Ace, Riley, Aiden, Sophia, Adyson, Hannah, Carolyn, and June. Dear brother of the late Richard.
Mr. Drogemuller was a dedicated leader of the Boy Scouts for over 50 years, a marksman of muzzle load shooting and gun shooting, and an active member of two gun clubs. He was an avid camper and outdoorsman. He was also an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove and volunteered at several places throughout his community.
Visitation will be Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service 12 p.m. at Toon Funeral Home, 4920 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Interment to follow at Mount Emblem Cemetery, Elmhurst, IL. Memorials for Kenneth L. Drogemuller may be made to the Boy Scouts of America (www.scouting.org
). For further information, www.toonfuneralhome.com
or 630-968-0408.