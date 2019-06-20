Kenneth francis klindtworth



Born: June 15, 1934



Died: April 16, 2019



Klindtworth, Kenneth Francis was born on June 15, 1934 in New York City. (Son of Herman J. and Mary Ann (Laughlin) Klindtworth.) He received a Bachelor of Architecture, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, 1956. He loved flying and performed his first solo flight at age 16 and then served as an Ensign in the United States Naval Reserve, 1957-1958. After working for a number of architectural firms, in 1967 he started working for the City University of New York and retired in 1991 as the Director of Facilities and Planning where he helped to design the campus for College of Staten Island, New York. He was awarded Fellow American Institute of Architects where he served as president of the Staten Island Chapter and represented New York on the National Board of Directors. He also served as the Chairman of the Board American Institute of Architects Foundation.



He was a life-time avid sailor and was the Commodore of the Staten Island Yacht Club. His love of boats, water, and fishing led him to retire in the Florida Keys. He split his time between Naperville, Illinois and the Florida Keys, and recently relocated from Duck Key, Florida to Plymouth Harbor Retirement Community in Sarasota, Florida.



He is survived by his life-long partner, Joslyn Kirkegaard, his five children Carita, K. Mark, Kristen, Kerry and Kurt and his 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, as well as Joslyn's three sons, Dana, Eric, and Brad and 7 grandchildren.



Ken passed away on the evening of April 16th, 2019. He will be missed by all.



Memorial Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, July 6, 2019; First Congregational UCC Church, Downers Grove IL, 60515 (630-968-0358) Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary