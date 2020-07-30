Kenneth C. Freschauf
Kenneth C. Freschauf, more affectionately known as Dad, Uncle Kenny, The Bread Man and Grandpa Ken was graciously cared for by Seasons Hospice at MacNeal Hospital where he passed from the complications of end stage Parkinson's Disease at the age of 68.
Ken, son of Raymond Freschauf and Gabrielle (Smith) Freschauf, was a fiercely independent Pepperidge Farm bread distributor for over 30 years. Ken will be remembered fondly for his gentle nature, witty sense of humor, his kindness to stray animals - all of whom he named Fred - and his quest for a good bargain on just about anything.
Ken will be deeply missed by family and friends including his surviving siblings: Joy, Robert and Gilman; his daughter Karen; his former wife Nancy; his daughter-in-law Lora; his nieces: Julie, Karolyn (her husband John), and Jennifer; his great-nieces and nephews: Sarah, Trevor, Steven and Anna; his long time companion Karen and her family: Paul, Ray, Sarah, Emerson and Elliott; among so many others.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a later date. At the request of his family, in lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
