Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
920 Swain
Elmhurst, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
920 Swain
Elmhurst, IL
Kathleen Sue Miller


1954 - 2019
Kathleen Sue Miller Obituary
Kathleen Sue Miller

Born: November 22, 1954; in Elmhurst, IL

Died: October 21, 2019; in Glenview, IL

Kathleen Sue Miller, 64, of Northfield and Elmhurst, passed away peacefully from cancer on October 21, 2019 at the Marshak Family Hospice CareCenter in Glenview.

Kathleen was born November 22, 1954 in Elmhurst. She was a graduate of Illinois Wesleyan. Her interests included theater, cats, dogs, British culture, and family genealogy.

Kathleen is predeceased by her brother Tommy, her sister Deborah, her father Thomas, and her mother Ruthe.

She is survived by her brothers Kevin and Daniel.

A memorial service will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 920 Swain, Elmhurst on Saturday, November 23 at 11 AM. There will be a visitation at 10 and a luncheon after the service.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 22, 2019
