Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
708-447-2261
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
80 East Burlington Street
Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hugh Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Zika
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Zika


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen M. Zika Obituary
Kathleen M. Zika

Kathleen M. Zika nee Sheldon, 88, of Lyons, beloved wife of the late Frank J.; loving mother of Nicholas F. ( late Patricia) and Richard (Janet); dearest grandmother of Rebecca (Jason) Boston, Nicholas, James (Pamela) and Joseph Zika; dear great-grandmother of Julian, Owen and Corinne.

Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, 8:00 a.m. till time of services at 10:00 a.m. at Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home 80 E. Burlington St. Riverside to St. Hugh Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Resurrection Community Mausoleum.

Funeral info 708-447-2261 or www.moravecek.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home
Download Now
""