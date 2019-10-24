|
Kathleen M. Kral
Kathleen M. Kral, age 91, of Downers Grove, passed away October 14, 2019 in Aurora. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and the late Elizabeth Kral. Loving sister of the late Virginia Mueller. Devoted aunt of Laura Marconnet, Gregory (JoAnn) Mueller and the late Joseph Mueller. Dear great-aunt of David Marconnet, Patricia and Alex Mueller. Fond cousin of Bill Marley.
A funeral mass was held Saturday October 19th at Divine Savior Church in Downers Grove. Interment followed at All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 24, 2019