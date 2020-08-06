Karl Robert Kuelthau
Born: August 21, 1972
Died: July 18, 2020
Karl Robert Kuelthau, age 47, of Downers Grove, IL, formerly of Brookfield, WI, died unexpectedly July 18, 2020.
Karl was the beloved husband of Tiffany Kuelthau and loving father to his daughter,Taylor (15) and son, Jack (14). Karl is also survived by his parents, Bob and Kathy Kuelthau, his sister Kristin (Bob) Paulsen and numerous aunts, uncles,cousins, nieces and a nephew.
Karl was born August 21, 1972 in Milwaukee, WI, and graduated from Brookfield East High School in 1990. He attended Lawrence University in Appleton, WI and graduated with an Economics degree in 1994. Karl continued his education at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1997 and his MBA in 1998.
Karl was an accomplished financial professional, obtaining both his CFA (Certified Financial Analyst) and CLU (Certified Life Underwriter) certifications and was a registered securities broker. After beginning his career in valuations at KPMG and Investment Banking at DN Partners, Karl shifted his focus to what he loved and did naturally - helping people. First at Northwestern Mutual, then at Googins Advisors, Karl advised and guided families through financial and life planning decisions, so they could live their fullest lives and achieve all of their family's dreams. His calm nature, sincerity and level head instilled confidence in his clients. He particularly loved working alongside his Aunt Louise during the last 5 1/2 years and was looking forward to assuming the role of President and Owner in the very near future.
Karl was a devoted husband and father, and family was the most important part of his life. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, biking, tennis and reading. He had a thirst for knowledge, a caring and sincere demeanor, always a friendly smile, an exceptional sense of humor and quick wit - loving to laugh and have fun. Karl walked through this life with a heart of gold and a happy soul. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A private family memorial was held in Eagle River, WI and a celebration of Karl's life will be held in Downers Grove, IL at a later date.
For Information www.toonfuneralhome.com
OR 630-968-0408