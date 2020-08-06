Dear Kuelthau Family -



We could not be more saddened by the news of Karl's passing. Truly.



His gentle thoughtfulness came through in every interaction. An innate interest to positively reference his family speaks further to his character and priorities. We will miss him greatly and appreciate the time we were able to spend in his company.



We will think of you all often and pray for as much peace as is possible during this time.



-The O'Rears

Bryan O'Rear