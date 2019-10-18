Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Karen A. Piecuch


1958 - 2019
Karen A. Piecuch Obituary
Karen A. Piecuch

Born: August 25, 1958

Died: October 12, 2019

Karen A. Piecuch, 61 of Coldwater, formerly of Darien, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home.

A private Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Karen was born on August 25, 1958 to William Otto and Mary Louise (McCallag) DePatie-Daemicke in Chicago, Illinois. She married John M. Piecuch on May 18, 1985 in Cook County, Illinois.

Karen has been employed with Humana as a UM Administration Coordinator & Team Leader for the last 8 years. She enjoyed cooking-especially lasagna, knitting, fishing, photography, crossword and soduku puzzles, playing spider solitaire and listening to a variety of music. She will be fondly remembered for her love of family and most of all her grandchildren.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband John, her daughters; Trisha (Jason) Gibbs of Lombard, Illinois and Melanie (Nick) Papineau of Warrenville, Illinois, her mother; Mary Louise DePatie-Daemicke of Joliet, Illinois, her grandchildren; Zander Papineau, Talia Papineau and Levi Gibbs, her siblings; Cathy (Ken) Wernli of Crest Hill, Illinois, Brad (Celly) DePatie of Woodstock, Georgia, Wayne DePatie of Florida and Jeff (Judy) DePatie of Cicero, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her father, William DePatie.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the . www.dutcherfh.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25, 2019
