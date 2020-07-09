Julie Ann Ciric



Julie Ann Ciric, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home, following a 5-year battle with cancer. She was employed at Walgreens for 34 years. A proud member of HBA and Team Phoenix.



Julie is survived by her husband, Djura Ciric; son, Jake Ciric; and her parents, John and Judith Magnus; brother John Magnus; she is further survived by other loving family and friends.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th at Adolf Funeral Home in Berwyn from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.





