Julie Ann Ciric
Julie Ann Ciric

Julie Ann Ciric, 52, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home, following a 5-year battle with cancer. She was employed at Walgreens for 34 years. A proud member of HBA and Team Phoenix.

Julie is survived by her husband, Djura Ciric; son, Jake Ciric; and her parents, John and Judith Magnus; brother John Magnus; she is further survived by other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11th at Adolf Funeral Home in Berwyn from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
