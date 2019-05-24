Judy Marks



Judy Marks passed away on May 16. Loving wife of Lee for 57 wonderful years; Loving mother of Kathy (Scott) Slavik and Dan (JoAnne); Dear grandma of Zak (Amanda) Slavik, Kyle Slavik, Jordan, Chloe and Connor Marks; Devoted daughter of the late Harry and Oneta Angel; Aunt of many nieces and nephews.Judy was a Glen Ellyn resident for 53 years. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University. She was a PE teacher in Chicago and Glen Ellyn and was a founding member of the Glen Ellyn Historical Society and founding member of the Swingin' Set Ladies Golf League at the Village Links. She coached softball at College of DuPage for several years. She and Don Loveall ran the summer Sports Camp at Biester Gym, and she was an excellent bowler and golfer. She and her husband produced the Country Folk Art Festival in St. Charles and Marlborough, Massachusetts. In addition, they were members of the Glen Ellyn Speed Skating team. Judy was the first woman starter at the U.S. National Speed Skating Championships.



Services were private.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Glen Ellyn Historical Society (800 N. Main St, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137) would be appreciated. Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary