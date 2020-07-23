1/
Judith C. Herman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith C. Herman

Judith C. Herman, age 80, of LaGrange, IL; beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Herman; loving mother of Ron (Andrea) Prokaski and Ray (Genie) Prokaski; dear grandmother of Ryan, Connor, Jeff, Haley, Maddy, and Cam; sister of Dennis (Mary Beth) Baum and Diane (John) Spring; aunt of Johnnie, Karen, Andrew, Jennifer, Cathy, and Steve. Services and Interment to be held privately. Memorial donations given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hallowell & James Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved