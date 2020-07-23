Judith C. Herman
Judith C. Herman, age 80, of LaGrange, IL; beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Herman; loving mother of Ron (Andrea) Prokaski and Ray (Genie) Prokaski; dear grandmother of Ryan, Connor, Jeff, Haley, Maddy, and Cam; sister of Dennis (Mary Beth) Baum and Diane (John) Spring; aunt of Johnnie, Karen, Andrew, Jennifer, Cathy, and Steve. Services and Interment to be held privately. Memorial donations given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com