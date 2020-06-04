Judith A Brazes



Born: October 25, 1941; in Chicago, IL



Died: May 26, 2020; in Palantine, IL



Former Berwyn resident Judith A Brazes, died May 26, 2020, at Aperion Care Plum Grove in Palatine, IL.



Judith Brazes was born October 25, 1941, in Chicago, IL, to John & Jeannette Lisiecki.



Judith had a career in law enforcement as an Auxiliary Police Officer, in addition, while working part time as a police officer she worked at Secretary of State. In her younger years she worked at Western Electric, the U.S. Post office and eventually retired working in the Billing Department at the City of Berwyn.



She had a love for all animals. She also loved Arts & Crafts, along with antiquing. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren.



Judith is survived by her daughter Sonni (Ron), John (Shari), Brother John, Sister Carol. Grandchildren Siera, Tyler, Alexandria and Cassandra. Nephews, John N., Tom, Michael and Niece Carrie, nephew John L.. Cousin George Grodeck (Jane). Former Husbands John C Schweikle and Arthur Brazes.



She was preceded in death by her father, John Lisiecki, Mother Jeannette A Lisiecki, Sister Marilyn Niemiec. Nephew David Niemiec and Niece Janet Niemiec.



At her request, no service will be held.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store