Joyce Lorraine Ralston
Joyce Lorraine (Vanderhoof) Ralston, 89, died July 7, 2020, from an abdominal aneurysm. She was predeceased by her loving parents Adelaide (Konefes) & Walter Vanderhoof; her siblings Doris Louise, Robert Joseph, Richard Donald, & Paul Walter; her beloved daughter Roni Susan Ralston, and her husband Ronald Russell Ralston. She is survived by her 5 much-loved children Tod Ronald (Lori Krumholz), Timothy Richard, Jill Ann (Leslie Boschke), Cindy Anne and Jeffrey Scott and her 21 cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joyce was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1930. She and her husband Ronald Ralston moved to Elmhurst, Illinois in 1953 right after they were married. She raised 6 children and was active in the Elmhurst community, both with the public school system and with Visitation Catholic Church. Joyce had a career in the restaurant industry for many years, working her way up the ladder to become the Executive Service Director for Henrici's Restaurants. Her favorite job was driving a school bus for disabled children. She was a natural with all children, especially those with special needs, having had a disabled brother & sister. Joyce lived in Elmhurst until 2015. She then moved to Geneva, Illinois for 2 years. In 2017 Joyce went to stay with her son Tod in Colorado while she recuperated from a broken hip. It was during that time that her husband Ronald Ralston passed away in Illinois. Joyce continued to stay in Colorado for the next year and a half. She then moved to Sonoma California to be close to her daughter Jill. She had been Living at Sunrise Villa Sonoma for the past year and a half at the time of her passing. With her daughter Jill Ralston at her side, her children and grandchildren on speakerphone, she was surrounded by love as she passed.
Due to current public health restrictions, a celebration of life/ memorial will be held at Visitation Church, Elmhurst, Illinois July 10, 2021.
Donations in memory of Joyce to Neurofibromatosis Type 2 research https://www.nfnetwork.org
would be appreciated.
An online obituary can be found at: www. DuggansMissionChapel.com