Joyce C. Walser (nee.Walgrave)
Born: January 7, 1927
Died: September 6, 2019
Joyce Catherine Walser (nee. Walgrave), age 92, currently of Eden Prairie, MN and former longtime resident of Downers Grove, IL died peacefully on September 6, 2019.
She was born on January 7, 1927 to Charles and Adelaide (DeSchepper) Walgrave in Rock County, MN. Joyce learned the importance of family while growing up on a farm near Luverne, MN. She enjoyed baking, gardening, walking, reading, golfing, and playing cards.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 68 years, Roger L. Walser and four children: Tom (Janice); Jim (Christine Buik); Mary (Bill) Jamieson and Carol Hoff; seven grandchildren, Mark, Steve, Katie & Mike Walser, Nicole Johnson, Mike Hoff & Amy Jamieson; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Ardean Walgrave and Don Walgrave.
She is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Matthew, five brothers, Harold, Robert, Eli, Paul, and Arnold Walgrave; four sisters, Alice Kammerud, Ruth Cook, June Erlandson & Dolores Strassburg.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka, MN. Visitation 10 am, Mass 11am
