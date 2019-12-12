Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Josephine D. O'Halloran

Josephine D. O'Halloran Obituary
Josephine D. O'Halloran

Josephine D. O'Halloran, nee Kominski, age 88; beloved wife of the late Richard E. O'Halloran; loving mother of Barb Baumgartner, Rick (Julie) O'Halloran, Dan (Robyn) O'Halloran and Nancy (Eric) Schultz; cherished grandmother of Lisa Baumgartner, Megan (Dan) O'Donovan, Kari (Shawn) Shaffer, Mitchell O'Halloran, Mack O'Halloran, Nick O'Halloran, Sean O'Halloran, Kelly (Mike McNulty) O'Halloran, Danny O'Halloran, Andrew Schultz, Tyler Schultz and the late Mark Baumgartner; great-grandmother of Teagan and Shane O'Donovan; dear sister of Ramona Meek, the late Betty Chipps and the late Joseph Kominski; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held December 2nd at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass was held December 3rd at St. Joseph Church. Interment Private. Memorials to Ann & Robert H Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, www.luriechildrens.org. are appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 12, 2019
