Josephine Abbinante
Born: October 21, 1928
Died: June 8, 2020
Na Na Na Na Hey Say Goodbye...
Josephine Abbinante nee Marsiglia, 91, from Bloomingdale, IL passed away Monday, June 8th 2020. Born to Philip and Domenica Marsiglia on October 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL. The youngest of 2 daughters and proceeded in death by her sister and best friend Sarah Schniewind. Josie was the biggest dedicated sports fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Michael Jordan. She devoted her life to working hard, raising her family, practicing strong money management principals, and serving up the best homemade Italian meals. In the later years of her life she discovered a strong affection to care for rescued cats. A women of faith who instilled spiritual values in her children and is now at peace in the hands of Our Lord. Her life will be remembered and cherished in the lives of her 3 children; Robert Abbinante and wife Christine, Toni Abbinante, Gina Zaar and husband Mark. Rest in peace Mother, we love and respected your will to survive throughout all the hardship you endured. Memorial Services is private. Contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
Born: October 21, 1928
Died: June 8, 2020
Na Na Na Na Hey Say Goodbye...
Josephine Abbinante nee Marsiglia, 91, from Bloomingdale, IL passed away Monday, June 8th 2020. Born to Philip and Domenica Marsiglia on October 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL. The youngest of 2 daughters and proceeded in death by her sister and best friend Sarah Schniewind. Josie was the biggest dedicated sports fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Michael Jordan. She devoted her life to working hard, raising her family, practicing strong money management principals, and serving up the best homemade Italian meals. In the later years of her life she discovered a strong affection to care for rescued cats. A women of faith who instilled spiritual values in her children and is now at peace in the hands of Our Lord. Her life will be remembered and cherished in the lives of her 3 children; Robert Abbinante and wife Christine, Toni Abbinante, Gina Zaar and husband Mark. Rest in peace Mother, we love and respected your will to survive throughout all the hardship you endured. Memorial Services is private. Contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 19, 2020.