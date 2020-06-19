Josephine Abbinante
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Abbinante

Born: October 21, 1928

Died: June 8, 2020

Na Na Na Na Hey Say Goodbye...

Josephine Abbinante nee Marsiglia, 91, from Bloomingdale, IL passed away Monday, June 8th 2020. Born to Philip and Domenica Marsiglia on October 21, 1928 in Chicago, IL. The youngest of 2 daughters and proceeded in death by her sister and best friend Sarah Schniewind. Josie was the biggest dedicated sports fan of the Chicago White Sox, Bears, Bulls and Michael Jordan. She devoted her life to working hard, raising her family, practicing strong money management principals, and serving up the best homemade Italian meals. In the later years of her life she discovered a strong affection to care for rescued cats. A women of faith who instilled spiritual values in her children and is now at peace in the hands of Our Lord. Her life will be remembered and cherished in the lives of her 3 children; Robert Abbinante and wife Christine, Toni Abbinante, Gina Zaar and husband Mark. Rest in peace Mother, we love and respected your will to survive throughout all the hardship you endured. Memorial Services is private. Contributions in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
RS
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved