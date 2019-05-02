Joseph E. Panico



Joseph E. Panico, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Golden age of 89. Beloved Husband of the late Emily A. Panico (nee Muzzulo). Devoted Father of Joseph J. (Debra), Michael A. (Michele), and Patrick C. Panico. Loving Son of the late Joseph and the late Theresa (Caparaly) Panico. Fond Grandfather of Daniel, Michael, Matthew, Lisa , Megan, Joseph, Michael, Anthony, Claudia and the late Robert. Fond Great Grandfather of Stuart Edyburn, Colin Edyburn, Joshua Edyburn, Ricky Moseley, Jacob and Nathan Zolo, Gianna, Michael and Emily Lynn. Dear Brother of Pat (the late Lil), Carmen (the late Yolanda), Dominic "Dan" (the late Marie), and the late Julia (the late John) Porreca. Dear Uncle and friend to many. Family and Friends are to gather for the visitation Thursday May 2, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road) Funeral to follow Friday May 3, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00 A.M. Proceeding to Divine Infant Catholic Church,1601 Newcastle Ave, Westchester, IL 60154, for a Mass of Christian burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 A.M. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery / Christ The King Garden Mausoleum. For additional info. Call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Joseph's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary