John and Virginia Janis



John Joseph Janis was born to Evelyn Kajmowicz and Joseph Janis in Chicago, IL on November 13, 1946. John passed at Lagrange Memorial Hospital on May 7, 2020 at the age of 73.



Virginia H. Janis was born to Thomas and Carmen Hernandez in Fletcher, Arkansas on July 11, 1939. Virginia passed at Lagrange Memorial Hospital on May 11, 2020.



John was retired from CSX inc. in Chicago IL. He was a loving father and a devoted husband. He grew up in Chicago's Little Village and attended Farragut High School. John was an intelligent, kind, giving, and generous person who was loved and respected by those whose lives he touched. He had a younger sister named Nancy Berg, and a loving extended family. He is survived by his two stepsons Tony and Rolando Martinez.



Virginia was retired from John H. Harland in Burr Ridge, IL. She grew up in the Plainfield and Joliet area where she attended Joliet Central High School. She was a loving mother and a devoted wife. Her kind and gentle spirit will be missed by the people who were blessed to know her. She had great compassion and love for people and animals as well. She is survived by her sons Tony and Rolando Martinez. She is also survived by 6 younger siblings, two grandchildren, and a large extended family. She was loved and will be forever remembered for the wonderful person that she was.



John & Virginia were happily married for 47 years. They shared a love and a friendship that will last for all eternity in Heaven. Together they enjoyed traveling, antiquing, attending auctions and estate sales, as well as collecting. Virginia enjoyed gardening, cooking, bird watching, reading, and antique collecting, but her greatest passion was taking care of her family. Some of John's interests included cooking, hunting, fishing, watching sports, (especially the Chicago White Sox), traveling with family, and billiards. He was affectionately known around the Chicagoland area as "Pontiac John". He was also known to be a very respectable, knowledgeable, and talented player who loved the beautiful game of pool.



There will be a memorial mass in the future for John & Virginia, as well as a memorial at Red Shoes Billiards in Alsip, IL. Information will be posted at a later date.





