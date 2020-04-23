|
|
John Stephen Collins, Sr.
John Stephen Collins Sr., 80, of Downers Grove, IL, passed away April 6, 2020.
John was born to Irish immigrants Stephen and Catherine Collins in 1939 on the south side of Chicago. He graduated from De La Salle Institute in 1957, became a sharp shooter in the United States Army and went on to receive a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Roosevelt University. He married Karen Collins (Orban) on April 8, 1967 in Lombard, IL.
After marrying Karen, they settled in Downers Grove where they lived for over 50 years in their home overlooking Prince Pond. They welcomed three children to their family and John became an Enrolled Agent and started a tax accounting business. The love John had for his children was surpassed only by his pride and devotion to his five beloved grandchildren. John loved watching his favorite Chicago teams; the White Sox, Bears and Blackhawks. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his wife Karen, children John Collins Jr., Steve Collins (Becky) and Katie Kaiser (Colin), grandchildren Carina Collins, Parker Collins, Keegan Collins, Ashton Kaiser and Cameron Kaiser, and sister Margaret Collins.
A gathering of friends and loved ones to celebrate John's life will be arranged at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in John's name to .
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 23, 2020