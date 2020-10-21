1/1
John Rodden
John Rodden

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, John Rodden, 87, of Burlington, NC. John passed away on October 14, 2020. John was a resident of Downers Grove for 26 years and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

John was born in West Frankfort, IL. He was a Korean War Veteran.

John was an employee of Argonne National Laboratory, Lemont, IL for over ten years. After Argonne, John was an employee of Western Electric in Cicero, IL then Western Electric/AT&T in Burlington, NC. He retired from Lucent Technologies in Burlington, NC. John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Burlington, NC.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Janet, and his loving children, Diane Rodden and Paul Rodden. Other survivors include his sister-in-law, Helen Rodden, his brother-in-law, Bill Swanberg (Ona) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. John was proceeded in death by his parents, Daniel and Elizabeth Rodden, four brothers, Patrick (Leona), Angus (Genevieve), James and Daniel, and one sister, Margaret (Marv) Rodden Hohman.

John and Janet would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on October 22nd. John enjoyed spending time with his family, travel and the Chicago Cubs.

Arrangements are pending through Toon Funeral Home in Downers Grove, IL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet-DuPage County, 3130 Finley Rd, Downers Grove, IL 60515. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Toon Funeral Home
