Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation Society Atlanta
1812 Powder Springs Rd, SW Suite 2111
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 429-2465
For more information about
John Kujawa
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church
3200 Brooks Dr.
Snellville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kujawa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Kujawa II


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Kujawa II Obituary
John Kujawa II

Born: March 4, 1938

Died: July 18, 2019

John Kujawa II, 81, of Snellville, passed away July 18, 2019.

He was born March 4, 1938 in Cicero, IL, to the late John and Elsie Kujawa.

John is survived by his wife Jackie, son; John Kujawa and wife Gail, daughter; Cynthia Kujawa, and five grandchildren; Calvin, Kyle, Keri, Ryan, Marcus.

John was retired from his own consulting firm, Phoenix Business Consultants. He had served in the past as a Woodridge, IL Park District Commissioner, and was very active in the Jaycees. He enjoyed horseback riding and golfing. John was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville. He was the parish photographer, taking many pictures of social events especially at Christmas taking children's pictures with Santa.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on July 26, 2019 at 11:00 am, at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church 3200 Brooks Dr. Snellville, GA 30078.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
""