John D. Reyns
Born: June 18, 1954
Died: October 24, 2019
John D. Reyns of Riverside, Illinois passed away peacefully October 24th, 2019.
Born June 18th, 1954 on Chicago's south side to Ann and Paul Reyns, John was raised in Riverside where he attended Riverside-Brookfield High School. After graduating from Bradley University, John worked at Kemper before rejoining his father and working for Reyns Transformer in Brookfield, where he would serve as President for over 25 years.
In 1985, he welcomed his only child, John Paul, into the world. Between his love for music and the water, his life was filled with joy. A certified SCUBA diver and sailor, as well as a habitual swimmer, the only time John was happier than he was in the water was when he was listening to the Grateful Dead or Jimmy Buffett.
He is survived by his son and granddaughter Charlotte Ann Reyns.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2pm - 5pm on November 8th at Irish Times in Brookfield.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 7, 2019