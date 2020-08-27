1/
Joel Frederick Oberg
{ "" }
joel frederick oberg

Born: May 11, 1959

Died: July 27, 2020

Joel was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Vera (Lohman) Oberg.

Surviving are his children Janelle, Isabella, Neil Oberg. His siblings John (Veronica) Oberg, Beth Oberg, Cary Oberg, Kathryn (Corby) Roberts and Jay (Jeanette) Oberg, a neice and several nephews.

Joel participated in several TV programs as extras in Empire, Chicago PD and Chicago Fire. He was a huge White Sox fan. He was a child of God, actively involved in Living Word Christian Center. Sadly with Covid there will not be a memorial service however donations can be made to St. Jude where Joel volunteered. A celebration of Joel's life will be scheduled at a later date.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 27, 2020.
