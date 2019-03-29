Joseph W. Curran



Joseph W. Curran, 55, of New Bern, NC, passed away on March 13, 2019 after a brief fight against an aggressive stomach cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Julie and siblings. Married for 32 years, Joe and Julie were high school sweethearts.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Jeanne; his mother-in-law, Judy Oros; and his two brothers, Robert Jr. and Anthony.



He is survived by his father-in-law, Jack Oros; along with his siblings, Kathleen (Earl T.) Champion, Madonna Curran, Mary Martha (Dennis) McConnell, Marie (Mark) Nolan, Susan (John) Loberg, Roy (Claudia) Curran, Jeanne (Rich) Halko, Elaine (Kent) Miller and his sister-in-law, Jennifer (Robert) Grandi. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and godchildren. He was known as "brother" or "Uncle Joe" to many who considered him part of their family. That list is too long to print.



Uniquely talented and well-respected, Joe was a 32-year marine industry veteran. He was the ultimate "boat guy." As Iconic Marine Group's Chief Operating Officer he provided leadership, experience and unmatched passion to one of boating's best turnaround stories. Joe spearheaded Iconic's Sales Division, New Product Development, Strategic Planning, Marketing and Dealer Network Expansion. And from time-to-time, especially at boat shows, you would see him make a sale for old time's sake.



In addition to his success at Iconic, Joe's diverse career included key roles at US Marine, Harris Kayot, Monterey Boats, Wellcraft, Chris-Craft, Brunswick, Forrest River and Crest Pontoons.



While his wife was his first love and boating was his expertise, football was his passion. Football and its lessons, shaped Joe into the husband, uncle, friend, businessman, and leader he would become. Joe was as an outstanding defensive and offensive tackle, as well as kicker for Immaculate Conception in Elmhurst, IL (Class of '81). In his career, he never missed an extra point. He earned a full scholarship to play football at Michigan State (Class of '85) where he was a four-year letter winner.



The family requests that memorials in Joe's name be made to:



Michigan State University



Parkinson's Research Fund AR9002



University Advancement, Spartan Way



535 Chestnut Rd., Room 300,



East Lansing, MI 48824



-or-



The Fort Wayne Children's Zoo



3411 Sherman Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46808



Memorial services are being held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 134 Arthur St., Elmhurst, IL on April 4, 2019. The service will be at 9:30 AM.