Joanna Blaho
Joanna Blaho 'nee' Frye, 84, of Elmhurst. Beloved wife of the late Bohumir "Bob"; loving mother of Laurie (Larry) Woznicki, Gregory (Kim), Robert (Susan), Karen Soukup, Brian and the late Nancy; cherished grandmother of Alexander, Alexis, Zachary, Matthew and Ariel; sister of Betty Lescher.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Services 1:00 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 3, 2019