Joan Minnie Julius



Born: November 8, 1928



Died: July 2, 2020



Joan Minnie Julius, nee Valashek of Cicero, IL. Passed away on Thursday, July 2nd, 2020. Joan lived and worked her entire life of 91 years in the Hawthorn area of Cicero. Growing up during the depression Joan's family had moved several times but always stayed in the Hawthorn section of Cicero. Losing her Father at a young age, Joan obtained a Diploma from Beauty School and worked to help support her Mother and younger brother with health issues. Joan learned at a young age the importance of Family Values. At the age of 22 Joan met and married her one and only TRUE LOVE, Raymond Charles Julius who had just returned from the Army. Both Joan and Ray worked for Western Electric in Cicero so they settled into their home in the Hawthorn area for the next 69 years. Joan was a great homemaker and together they filled their home with three children, Donna Rae Cerveny, Dwayne Richard Julius (Tracy) & Debbie Jo Plica (Gary). Then Becoming Grandparents to 6, Jennie Showalter (Chris), Caroline Cerveny, Alan Julius, Joanna Julius, Jamie Greene (Mark) and Brian Plica which produced 10 more Great- Grandchildren. Joan not only raised her own children but her sense of Family Values kicked in again and she also assisted with raising her Granddaughter and her Great- Grandson. Joan and Ray had purchased property in Arkansas in which they planned to spend their retirement. They had spent many hours enjoying their Grandchildren during the summer months running and playing on the property, playing cards, working jig saw puzzles or going to the many thrift and antique stores in the area. Joan loved to find a new antique for the yard or another owl for her vast collection. During the winter months Joan's biggest passion was crocheting, reading and baking. Everyone received blankets when they were married with their names and dates of their wedding along with christening outfits and blankets for their children. Every Christmas you'd receive matching scarves, hats, and mittens to match your winter jacket and booties to match your pajamas. If Joan didn't have a crochet hook in her hand with her latest project you can find her reading her many volumes of Harlequin Romances. Raymond would search all the thrift stores and garage sales to make sure Joan had every volume ever made just so she wouldn't miss any. Most of all we enjoyed the smells of Joan's baking. The many hours she spent making those homemade Kolachky's which we would steal as fast as she could put them on the trays for guests. Joan spent much of her retired life with chronic health issues which prevented them from moving to Arkansas permanently. Spending so much time in the Hospitals and enduring approx. 20 operations. Joan lost her sight in one eye and only had partial sight in the other. Even though it was difficult to see Joan never lost her eye for color coordinating and created boxes full of beautiful works of art. Joan had always expressed that her most favorite times were spent visiting family and friends. She would spend hours listening to everyone's worries and issues with life and made them her own. She would worry about everyone and how they were getting along.



The family has lost a great listener and Heaven has gained another angel.



In February of 2019, Joan suffered a stroke which would be her final trip to the hospital, but Joan's greatest feat was to pass on her Family Values to each generation, so when she became in need they all turned around and took care of her at home while she slowly declined until God came and took her hand and guided her to a better land.





