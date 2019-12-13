Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Jessie Belle Tasharski Obituary
Jessie Belle Tasharski

(nee Wallace-Pinn)

Jessie Belle Tasharski (nee Wallace-Pinn), 95, at rest December 4, 2019, longtime resident of Lemont.

Mrs. Tasharski proudly served her country during World War II in the U.S. Navy. She was a Yeoman 2nd Class in the Navy Waves from 1944-1946 and was stationed in San Pedro, CA, where she processed soldiers discharge papers.

Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Nancy Kosek, Marsha Rizzo and the late Tina Tasharski; devoted grandmother of Michael (Brittany) and Mark; cherished great grandmother of Emerson Belle and Gracelyn Josephine; dearest sister of Thomas (the late Aileen) Wallace, Lawrence (Pamela) Wallace, Sheila (Robert MacKenzie) Jasiewicz and the late Robert Pinn; dear aunt and cousin of many.

Edward and Jessie owned the Gerharz Home Furnishings store in Lemont from 1969-1983. She then became office manager for Carmelite Carefree Village in Darien, working there until she was 84.

Funeral Mass was held Monday December 9, 2019 at Ss Cyril & Methodius Church followed by burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gerharz-Cappetta Funeral Home, Lemont.

Info 630-257-2123 or www.gerharzfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Illinois Spina Bifida Association 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 13, 2019
