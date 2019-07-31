|
Jerald Froderman
Jerald "Jerry" Froderman, 82 of Plainfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, Jerry retired from Continental Bank, now Bank of America, after enjoying riding the train to work for forty-four years. Jerry loved wearing his cowboy boots and hat and living in the southwest during retirement in Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Plymouth Congregational Church 24022 Lockport St. Plainfield, IL 60544 on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at3pm, preceded by a wake from 1pm - 3pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at .
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 31, 2019