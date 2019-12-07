|
Jeanne Palma
Jeanne Palma, 93, of North Riverside, made her peaceful transition at her home on November 12, 2019.
Jeanne was born Eugenia Marcinkus on January 1, 1926, in Chicago to Mary and Andrew Marcinkus. She grew up in Cicero, attended St. Anthony's Grammar School and graduated from Maria High School. After graduation, she worked as a Lithuanian translator and at Western Electric where she was a runner-up in the Hello Charley Girl beauty contest. While there, she met Raymond Palma. They were married in 1946 and remained together until his death in 2000.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonita Palma and Laurel Palma, nephew and wife, Kenneth and Carole Collyard, and niece, Dana Williams.
Jeanne was a kind, gracious, tenacious and hard-working renaissance woman. She was often referred to as a "trooper" because of her strength and fortitude to gracefully navigate the bumpy roads of life. She worked full time from the 1950's through the 1980's until a car accident resulted in disability and early retirement. She had a passion for reading and learning, played the piano, loved art and music and enjoyed visiting the Art Institute and local art fairs. She instilled the love of art, music and language in her daughters who will always be grateful for this and all of the inspiration and influence she had on their lives. They will always cherish the loving memories of their most unique and special mother.
A memorial mass and Celebration of Life are planned for the Springtime.
