Jeanne E. Schemenaur



Born: August 7, 1924



Died: February 27, 2019



Jeanne E. Schemenaur, 94, of Estero, FL, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Formerly of Downers Grove, IL, she had been an Estero resident for the last five years. She was born August 7, 1924 in Berwyn, IL, the daughter of Elmer George and Elizabeth Maud (n e Jacques) Lohnes. She lived in Riverside, IL as a child. She was a long-term resident of Downers Grove, raised her family there, and spent numerous years working at South High in the Guidance Department. She spent the last five years of her life relaxing in the sun, knitting, and reading all of her favorite books, attending many craft shows, and traveling in and around the state.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold A. Schemenaur in 1995, and is survived by her loving children, James (Jamie) Schemenaur of Anderson, SC,Thomas (Laurie) Schemenaur of Estero, FL, Steven Schemenaur of Decatur, AL, Scott (Mary) Schemenaur of Las Vegas, NV and Carol (Harold) Ecton of Aurora, IL; her brother, Jack Lohnes of Toronto, ON; nine cherished grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Shriner s Hospital.