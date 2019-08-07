Home

Jeanne Dambach Boyle

Jeanne Dambach Boyle

Born: Oct. 2, 1923; in Philadelphia, PA

Died: July 27, 2019; in Fullerton, CA

Jeanne Dambach Boyle, 95, passed away July 27, 2019 in Fullerton, CA.

Preceded in death by her husband, William E. Boyle II, and survived by their 4 children, Carol L. Boyle, William E. Boyle III, Timothy R. Boyle and David L. Boyle. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, a niece and a nephew.

Jeanne was born Oct. 2, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA., also living in NJ., IN., IL., FL. and CA.

She enjoyed a long life with family and friends, touching many lives with her warmth and grace. She loved and served her Lord, family and friends wholeheartedly. She will be deeply missed!
Published in Suburban Life Publications from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
""