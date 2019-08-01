Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Oak Trace Chapel
200 Village Drive
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Hatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean T. Hatch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean T. Hatch Obituary
Jean T. Hatch

Jean T. Hatch, of Downers Grove and formerly St. Joseph, Michigan and Clarendon Hills, Illinois, passed away in her 100th year; Jean married Edward N. Hatch in 1942 and was a graduate of University Lab High School and DePauw University where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. An active volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Clarendon Hills Library, a Sunday school teacher and with the American Red Cross during WWII. Jean was an active member of the Infant Welfare Society and AAUW for many years. She loved to play golf, bowl and play bridge and was an avid fan of Chicago sports teams especially the White Sox and Blackhawks.

Jean, loving wife of the late Edward; beloved mother of Nikki (Robert) Munch, Debbie (Terry) Green and Jill (Morgan) Cragin; cherished grandmother of Douglas (Kibben) and Thomas (Angela) Rumohr, Christopher (Jenna) Green, Courtney (Nathan) Millholland, Heather (Giovanni) Buonsante, Kerry (Nick) Biskelonis and Madeline Cragin; great grandmother of 14.

Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10th at Oak Trace Chapel, 250 Village Drive, Downers Grove.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Infant Welfare Society appreciated.

For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
""