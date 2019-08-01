|
Jean T. Hatch
Jean T. Hatch, of Downers Grove and formerly St. Joseph, Michigan and Clarendon Hills, Illinois, passed away in her 100th year; Jean married Edward N. Hatch in 1942 and was a graduate of University Lab High School and DePauw University where she was a member of Alpha Phi sorority. An active volunteer with the Girl Scouts, Clarendon Hills Library, a Sunday school teacher and with the American Red Cross during WWII. Jean was an active member of the Infant Welfare Society and AAUW for many years. She loved to play golf, bowl and play bridge and was an avid fan of Chicago sports teams especially the White Sox and Blackhawks.
Jean, loving wife of the late Edward; beloved mother of Nikki (Robert) Munch, Debbie (Terry) Green and Jill (Morgan) Cragin; cherished grandmother of Douglas (Kibben) and Thomas (Angela) Rumohr, Christopher (Jenna) Green, Courtney (Nathan) Millholland, Heather (Giovanni) Buonsante, Kerry (Nick) Biskelonis and Madeline Cragin; great grandmother of 14.
Memorial Service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 10th at Oak Trace Chapel, 250 Village Drive, Downers Grove.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Infant Welfare Society appreciated.
For funeral info: Modell Funeral Home, (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 1, 2019