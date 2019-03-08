Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Jean Marie Kotowski

Jean Marie Kotowski, nee Marshall, age 91, 62 year resident of Elmhurst, longtime parishoner of Immaculate Conception Parish, Executive Secretary at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital for 27 years; beloved wife of the late Joseph J.; loving mother of Nancy, Susan (Richard) Hewitt, Joseph M. (Jean E.) and Kathie Kotowski; proud grandmother of Lindsey and Conner Hewitt, Joseph A., Timothy P., Daniel D. and James K. (Gabrielle) Kotowski and Mary Ruth and Raymond J. Salata; cherished great-grandmother of Ceanna Rose Hewitt, Ava Kathleen Nunez and Sophia Ruth Kotowski; dear sister of Leroy and Marvin Robert "Bob" Marshall; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jean was known for her graceful kindness, goodness, care and compassion - always shown with a touch of humor and a warm smile.

Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019, 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, March 8, 2019, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Arbor Terrace of Naperville Activity Fund, 2920 Leverenz Rd, Naperville, IL 60564.

For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 8, 2019
""