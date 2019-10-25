|
Jean C. (Smith) Robinson
Born: November 11, 1923
Died: October 16, 2019
Jean Carolyn (Smith) Robinson passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at age 95.
She was a resident of Elmhurst since 1960.
Jean was born November 11, 1923 in Clarion, Iowa. She was the daughter of Eva Mildred Sturgeon and Granville William Smith. She had three brothers, Jesse, Rich and Phil and one sister Marjorie ("Midge").Jean grew up in Clarion where her father owned a furniture store and was active in the community.Jean quit school to work in the furniture store during WWII. She soon left to join the war effort as a member of the Waves. After the war, Jean returned to school and graduated from the University of Iowa. Her husband, John, passed away as a result of a car accident in 1963.
Jean went to work for the Elmhurst Public Schools for 25 years as a school secretary. She loved interacting with the children and her co-workers at Madison School. She moved to Bryan Junior High School when Madison School closed.
After retirement, Jean delivered Meals on Wheels to senior citizens. She would stop and visit at each home and was known to give a new sweater or run to the grocery if she saw a need.
Jean lived her last 5 years at Lexington Square of Elmhurst. A lifelong Cubs fan and avid bridge player, she would brighten peoples' days with her smile and friendly conversation.
Jean is survived by her children: John ("Peter"), Paul, Phil, and Mary Beth. There are five grandchildren: Jenny, John, Christopher, Amy, and Jeremy.
Jean was a special person and her family feel lucky to have experienced her wit and wisdom. Per Jean's wishes, there will be no public service. Friends are encouraged to perform a kind deed in her honor.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 25, 2019