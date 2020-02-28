|
Jarmilla Marie DeFilippis
Jarmilla M. DeFilippis (Pechota), 89 peacefully passed away on February 14, 2020. Jarmilla was the beloved spouse of Stanley J. DeFilippis (Deceased). The fond daughter of John F. Pechota (Deceased) and Anna M. Pechota (Deceased) and proud sister of Richard J. Pechota (Deceased). Jarmilla was the loving mother of sons Stan DeFilippis of Leesburg, VA, wife Michelle A. DeFilippis and Randall S. DeFilippis of Flower Mound, TX, wife Kathy DeFilippis. Jarmilla was the cherished Grandmother of Lauren M. DeFilippis, Brian N. DeFilippis and Joseph D. DeFilippis. She was the proud Aunt of Dawn Moulding (Pechota) and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, March 6, 2020. Prayers Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9:15 A.M. at the funeral home, going to St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment St. Michael Cemetery. Funeral Info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Feb. 28, 2020