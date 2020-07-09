James Wallace Brewer
It is with great sadness that the family of James Wallace Brewer announces his passing on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 68 years old.
Beloved father of Michael Brewer (Katie) , Kimberly Brewer (Lewis) and Megan McGrath (Brian). Cherished grandfather of Luke Brewer, Austin Brewer, Blake Brewer, Jordan Collins, Jackson McGrath and Bode McGrath.
James was born in Wood River, Illinois. He attended Western Illinois University, was a member of Delta Sigma Phi, and President of University Union Board. James married Ann Moy Chin and raised his family in LaGrange, Illinois. He was President and Owner of the private investigation firm Angel & Brewer Ltd. James discovered a passion for photography and pursued a career in capturing priceless moments.
James's love for photography was special. To honor that love and carry on his legacy, a photography scholarship will be created in his honor to help students pursue their dreams.
He will forever be remembered by his love for private investigation, photography, and devotion to his family; by his contagious smile, sarcastic laugh and fatherly advice. His infectious smile and caring heart will be missed by all. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com