James T. Esner
James T. Esner

James "Jim" T. Esner, age 65 of Berkeley, formerly of North Riverside. Retired firefighter/fire inspector for the Village of North Riverside. Beloved husband of Debra, nee Westphal, loving father of Beth (Chris) Carroll, James T. Esner Jr., Michael Cernock, Don (Stacy) Mitchell and the late Lisa Thomas, cherished grandfather of Reese, Peyton, Dylan and Jake, dear brother of Jeannine (Craig) Crossin.

Visitation Monday, July 6th, 3:00pm-9:00pm at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447S. DesPlaines Avenue, North Riverside. Funeral Tuesday, July 7th, 10:30am Chapel Service at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
JUL
7
Funeral
10:30 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
