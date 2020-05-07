James Paul Haberkost
Rev. James Paul Haberkost, 84, of LaGrange.
Beloved husband of Marilyn for 62 years. Loving father of Rev. Daniel Richard (Sandra), James Luke (Patricia), Rebekah Lynn (Robert) Prestia and the late Jonathon David Haberkost. Devoted grandfather of 8. Dear great-grandfather of 8. Fond brother of Linda Haberkost and the late: Marilyn Spar, Janet Johnson and Paula Hauser. Cherished son of the late Paul and Marie.
Due to the current health situation, Visitation, Service and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church, LaGrange and/or Zion Lutheran Church, Hinsdale would be appreciated. Pastor Haberkost served several parishes during his lifetime, including, Grace Lutheran Church in Streamwood from 1959 - 1980, and St. John's Lutheran Church in LaGrange from 1980 - 2004. He also served Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale after becoming emeritus in 2004. Throughout his 58 years of pastoral ministry, Pastor Haberkost served on many LCMS District committees, as well as being a chaplain for 12 years at St. Charles Boy's Home. He was always a grateful, kind and pastoral soul and he had a great passion for fishing.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 7, 2020.