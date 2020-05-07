Dear Marilyn and family. We are so saddened to hear of Pastor's passing. He will always hold a very special place in our hearts remembering our wedding he performed and enjoying dinners at your home in Streamwood and LaGrange. Heaven has gained such a very special and loving man. You have our deepest Sympathy and Love! May you find comfort in all the wonderful memories and how he touched so many lives over his years in ministry. He was so blessed to be a blessing!!! Our love and prayers are with you all! Love, Gary and Kathy Lichthardt

Gary Lichthardt

Friend