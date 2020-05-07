James Paul Haberkost
James Paul Haberkost

Rev. James Paul Haberkost, 84, of LaGrange.

Beloved husband of Marilyn for 62 years. Loving father of Rev. Daniel Richard (Sandra), James Luke (Patricia), Rebekah Lynn (Robert) Prestia and the late Jonathon David Haberkost. Devoted grandfather of 8. Dear great-grandfather of 8. Fond brother of Linda Haberkost and the late: Marilyn Spar, Janet Johnson and Paula Hauser. Cherished son of the late Paul and Marie.

Due to the current health situation, Visitation, Service and Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church, LaGrange and/or Zion Lutheran Church, Hinsdale would be appreciated. Pastor Haberkost served several parishes during his lifetime, including, Grace Lutheran Church in Streamwood from 1959 - 1980, and St. John's Lutheran Church in LaGrange from 1980 - 2004. He also served Zion Lutheran Church in Hinsdale after becoming emeritus in 2004. Throughout his 58 years of pastoral ministry, Pastor Haberkost served on many LCMS District committees, as well as being a chaplain for 12 years at St. Charles Boy's Home. He was always a grateful, kind and pastoral soul and he had a great passion for fishing.

The family has entrusted arrangements to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com


Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 5, 2020
He was one of the kindest pastor I have know Sat with me for hours when my son died of sids
Shirley Jankowski
May 4, 2020
Thank you. You baptized me and my twin brother at the hospital1967 as we were premature . There was a church baptism with sponsor's later. A1nd you came to the house when my twin brother died. Pastor Haberkost came to the cemetery for My twin, John, brothers funeral. John lived 6 weeks. My mom, Shirley Jankowski is appreciative and thankful; as am I. You also baptized my younger brother Chris who was born in 1972. L
Sheri Jankowski
May 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 3, 2020
Pastor Haberkost helped form my foundation and relationship with Jesus like no other from the beginning of my life. Forever indebted to him & his family for heaven & earth's sake. Blessings & peace for the family.
Susan Churchill
May 2, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Mrs. Haberkost and the entire family. Our family was with Pastor from the start of Grace at Hanover Countryside. He impacted our spiritual lives in a way that will never be forgotten. Peace be with you all.
May 2, 2020
Dear Marilyn and family, my family is saddened to hear of Pastors passing. He preformed the marriage of myself as well as my sister and brother. He baptized our children also. Your family are in our prayers. He was a gentle and loving man. Heaven is blessed as we were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be truly missed. Our love and sympathy to you and your family.
Debbie Noffke
May 2, 2020
I just asked about Pastor Haberkost 5 days ago wondering where he was, then found out the sad news. He married my parents in 1965 and I was Confirmed by him in 1980. Im so sorry for your loss. He was a wonderful man!
Cindy (Wells)
May 1, 2020
Dear Marilyn and family. We are so saddened to hear of Pastor's passing. He will always hold a very special place in our hearts remembering our wedding he performed and enjoying dinners at your home in Streamwood and LaGrange. Heaven has gained such a very special and loving man. You have our deepest Sympathy and Love! May you find comfort in all the wonderful memories and how he touched so many lives over his years in ministry. He was so blessed to be a blessing!!! Our love and prayers are with you all! Love, Gary and Kathy Lichthardt
Gary Lichthardt
May 1, 2020
I am so proud to have been able to have my faith foundation be taught by this man of God..... I was married by him and so were my parents..... I am so saddened by this news..... I just looked him up the other day because I was being nostalgic and saw that he was still at the church in lagrange .... to his family..... prayers for peace and comfort....
Lisa Goddard
May 1, 2020
I remember Pastor Haberkost fondly. He played an important role in my young life in Streamwood at Grace Lutheran Church. Christenings, confirmations of me and my siblings, my dads funeral service, youth group and so many other special moments. My condolences to Marilyn and the rest of Pastors family. RIP.
Linda Halleran
