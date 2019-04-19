Resources More Obituaries for James Anderson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James K. Anderson

James K. Anderson passed away suddenly at the age of 64. He was an avid golfer, Cubs fan, loved coaching soccer and supporting his children. He had a long career in real estate development, expanding many shopping centers. Jim loved to hone his skills in the martial arts, particularly Taekwondo. He had earned his third degree black belt in Taekwondo and was promoted to the rank of 4th Dan posthumously.



He was the beloved husband of Maribeth, nee Jozaitis; loving father of Nicole, Ryan and Kyle Anderson; dear brother of William (Bernadette); treasured grandfather of Devin and the late Kylie; cherished son of the late Earle and Emilie Anderson; uncle of many nieces and nephews.



Services have been held.



Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 19, 2019