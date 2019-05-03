Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
James George Kosek Sr.

James George Kosek Sr. Obituary
James George Kosek, Sr.

James George Kosek, Sr., Vietnam War, Army Veteran, beloved husband of the late Shirlie, nee Smith; loving father of Ashley and James George, Jr.; Cherished grandfather of Morgan Danise Foxglove; dear brother-in-law of Gaye Smith and Mike Ortiz; fond uncle of Kaley Smith; Caring companion of Miriam Blair. Friend to countless others through his travels near and far.

Visitation Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service 11:30 a.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien. Int. Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the NRA Foundation, www.nrafoundation.org.

For info. 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 3, 2019
""