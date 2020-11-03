James A. Kohlstedt
Born: June 1, 1949; in Evanston, IL
Died: October 10, 2020; in La Grange, IL
James A. Kohlstedt, 71, died October 10, 2020 in La Grange, Illinois.
Jim was born June 1, 1949 in Evanston, Illinois, where he grew up and attended Evanston Township High School. He received his BA from Northwestern University, where he was President of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He received his JD and MBA from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where he met and married Pat, his wife of 43 years.
Jim loved traveling (all 7 continents!), practicing law, hiking, skiing as "Jake", and spending time with family and friends. He was a mentor and friend to many, and a proud third-generation school board member for 20 years at Lyons Township H.S. Jim's greatest joy in life was his grandchildren, whose lives he enriched immensely.
He is survived by his wife Pat; children Katie (Francisco Portillo) Kohlstedt, Matt (Sarah) Kohlstedt, Lindsey (Devin) Meyer and Kevin (Karly) Kohlstedt; grandchildren Kai and Teo Portillo Kohlstedt, Benjamin and Zoe Kohlstedt, William and Luke Meyer, and Avery Kohlstedt; and ski chairlift jokes awaiting punchlines.
Preceded in death by his Parents August and Deloris Weichelt Kohlstedt.A Private Memorial service will be held at Bronswood Cemetery in Oak Brook, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) and Outward Bound(www.outwardbound.org/donate
)