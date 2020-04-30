Jaime G. Ramos
Jaime G. Ramos at rest on April 20, 2020 at 96 years old.
Beloved husband of Coronacion H. Ramos. Loving father of Eddie (Violeta) Ramos, Eleanor (Mark) Miller, Rosanna (Daniel) DeSanti, Manny (Ayrene) Ramos, Raphael (Barbara) Ramos, Cresente (Shelley)Ramos, and Veronica (Dennis) Sgro. Loving grandfather to Melyssa (Joe) Disser, and Kirsten Ramos/ Mark Jr and Mariah Miller/ Andrew, Paul and Will DeSanti/ Jessica Ramos (Mitch Miner), and Kristina (Shannon) Green/ Jacob and Joshua Ramos/ Brittany, Brandon, and Matthew Ramos/ Maddy, AJ, and Abby Sgro. Great grandfather to Leo and Joey Disser.
Burial at the Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.