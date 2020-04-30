Jaime G. Ramos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jaime's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaime G. Ramos

Jaime G. Ramos at rest on April 20, 2020 at 96 years old.

Beloved husband of Coronacion H. Ramos. Loving father of Eddie (Violeta) Ramos, Eleanor (Mark) Miller, Rosanna (Daniel) DeSanti, Manny (Ayrene) Ramos, Raphael (Barbara) Ramos, Cresente (Shelley)Ramos, and Veronica (Dennis) Sgro. Loving grandfather to Melyssa (Joe) Disser, and Kirsten Ramos/ Mark Jr and Mariah Miller/ Andrew, Paul and Will DeSanti/ Jessica Ramos (Mitch Miner), and Kristina (Shannon) Green/ Jacob and Joshua Ramos/ Brittany, Brandon, and Matthew Ramos/ Maddy, AJ, and Abby Sgro. Great grandfather to Leo and Joey Disser.

Burial at the Coral Ridge Cemetery in Cape Coral, Florida.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
2 entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl
Friend
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Deeley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved