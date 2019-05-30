Jacqueline Stewart Navarre



Born: July 7, 1931; in Toledo, OH



Died: March 25, 2019; in Chicago, IL



Jacqueline Stewart Navarre, 87, died peacefully on March 25, 2019, in Chicago, IL. She was born in Toledo, Ohio, on July 7, 1931, to Harold W. Stewart and June (Gonia) Stewart.



Jackie graduated from Maumee High School, where she was the class of 1949 Outstanding Girl Athlete. She attended Quincy College and the University of Cincinnati, but returned to Toledo when her father asked her to work at his trucking company. She did that for many years, starting the trucks early in the morning and keeping the books. Possibly born ahead of her time, she enjoyed computers and taught herself how to install and run complex accounting software in her later career. Jackie was a proud and loving mother who encouraged and supported her kids in their endeavors. Always ready for a Coke and a chat, she was a friend to many and will be sorely missed by all who were lucky enough to have met her.



She was preceded in death by her former husband, Bob Navarre, her son, John, and her sisters Jean, Joyce, and Judy. She is survived by her sister Jennifer and brother Bill; her children, Michelle, Michael, and Jim; her grandchildren, Zach, Zora, Patrick, Peter, Henry, Charlie, and Collins; and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral Services will be held on Friday June 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in Old St. Mary's Church, 1500 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, where the family will receive visitors beginning at 9:30 a.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Dobson Plaza in Evanston, IL, for their excellent care of Jackie.



In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jackie's lifelong commitment to learning by making a memorial contribution to your favorite school, to Mt. Carmel High School (https://www.mchs.org/advancement/make-your-investment-today), or to Chicago Scholars (https://chicagoscholars.org/donate).