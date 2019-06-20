|
|
Irene Mohica
Born: July 3, 1944
Died: June 11, 2019
Irene Mohica, age 74, of Cicero, Illinois passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019. Irene was born July 3, 1944 to her loving parents Celzo and Sally Esquivel in Saginaw, Michigan.
Irene is survived by her mother Sally Esquivel, loving husband Ronald Mohica, her children, Ronald (Paula) Mohica, Stephen Mohica, and Daniel (Michele) Mohica; 10 grandchildren; 10 Great grandchildren; siblings Frank (Terry) Esquivel, Maryanne (George), and John Esquivel.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother Celzo Esquivel.
A memorial service for Irene will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 Oak Park Ave, Stickney, Illinois 60402.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to for "Team Lenny- Never stop fighting", for the of Illinois, Attn. Walk for Kidneys, 215 West Illinois Street, Suite 1C ,Chicago, IL 60654, https://bit.ly/2XL3cCh . If you choose to make an online donation please click sponsor team.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Mohica family.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 20, 2019