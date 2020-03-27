|
Inez Sather
Born: February 25, 1918
Died: March 22, 2020
Inez Sather died on March 22, 2020, having reached the not always envious age of 102. She was born in a remote part of North Dakota called Kintyre, on February 25, 1918, the second youngest of four Norwegian children. When her mother died two years later, her overwhelmed father asked close friends to take care of Inez. They lovingly consented, eventually adopting Inez who assumed their last name; Edwardsen. That new family eventually settled in Portland, Oregon. Inez graduated from high school, becoming a secretary for Standard Warehouse Company in that city. On a planned trip to Norway, Inez and her parents stopped in Elmhurst, Illinois to visit old friends who had also come from Norway. There she met for the first time their son, Roy Sather. A vibrant long distance relationship resulted in marriage on June 28, 1941.
Inez and Roy had four children: Sharon Randall, Joyce Green, Greg Sather and Debbie Hamilton. That family plus all the sons-in-laws, grandchildren and great grandchildren have had a wonderful life together. They miss Inez, just as they miss Roy who died previously.
A time for a memorial service has yet to be set. Long before she died, Inez requested that all memorial gifts be given to the Ray Graham Association, a wonderful group that cares for disabled persons. The address is 901 Warrenville Rd., Suite 500, Lisle, IL 60532. They may also be contacted at raygraham.org. Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 27, 2020