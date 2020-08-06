Hugh H. Ryan
Born: May 18, 1923; in Chicago, IL
Died: July 25, 2020; in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Hugh H. Ryan, 97, a 66 year resident of Downers Grove passed away in his home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born May 18, 1923 in Chicago, Illinois.
In 1953, Hugh married Mary Ormsbee in Chicago, Illinois. Mary preceded him in death in 1999.
Hugh served as a pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a Second Lieutenant. Following the war, Hugh attended Northwestern University Dental School and was a dentist in Downers Grove for over 40 years.
Hugh was active for decades in the local Boy Scouts and was an active camper and wilderness backpacker.
Hugh served in many capacities at St. Joseph Church in Downers Grove including head lector, religious education teacher, usher, bell ringer, historian and in 1992 was recognized as St. Joseph Man of the Year. He also served on the liturgical commission. Hugh served as President of the Downers Grove Lions Club, President of the Joliet Diocese Serra Club and served on the advisory board of Bishop Blanchette.
Hugh was the cherished brother of Gerry (Ginny) Ryan, late James (Barbara) Ryan, late Patrick (Liz) Ryan and late Joseph (Barbara) Ryan. He was the loving father of his late infant daughter Mary Ann, Ann (Mark Woodward) Ryan, Hugh Jr. (Diane) Ryan, John (Ruth) Ryan, Martha (Stan) Harnik, Joan (Scott) Ebinger, and the late Thomas (Staci) Ryan. He was the dear grandfather to Megan (Michael) Anderson, Andrew (Dana) Schuster, Sr. Kelly Schuster, Joseph (Leah) Ryan, Liz (Chase) Ganske, Erin Ryan, Martha Ryan, Sean Harnik, Caitlin Ebinger, Patrick Ebinger, Jack Ebinger, Matthew Ebinger, and Grace Ryan. He was the dear great-grandfather to Benjamin Anderson, Lilly Anderson, Paisley Ryan, Sawyer Ryan, Maverick Ryan, and Leo Ganske.
Due to the current Covid-19 gathering regulations, a private family funeral will take place at St. Joseph Church as well as a private interment. A celebration of life will take place at St. Joseph Church at a date to be determined. Please support the Ryan Family by signing the online guestbook and sharing a memory at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Parish, 4801 Main Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515 or your local Salvation Army.
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. For information: 630-968-1000.